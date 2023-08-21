Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson has plenty of admirers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Gold has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared an update on Spurs’ interest in Johnson and Gent’s Gift Orban.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new forward player after the departure of their all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have fared well without the Englishman so far, having picked up a draw at Brentford and a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Richarlison has led the line for both Premier League games so far, but the Brazilian is yet to find the back of the net.

Of course, it’s still early days for the former Everton forward but Tottenham may be keen to bring in some competition before the window closes.

And while Gold claims Johnson will cost more than Orban, the Forest star has admirers at Tottenham.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham staff like Johnson

“He’s got loads of admirers at Tottenham,” Gold said. “He will certainly cost more than Gift Orban and again probably plays more out wide but can play centrally.

“Keep an eye on Brennan Johnson links as well. I know [Fabio] Paratici was a big fan of his as well, obviously still involved in his consultancy role at Spurs.”

Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson impressed in his debut season in the Premier League last time out as he helped keep Forest in the division.

The 22-year-old registered 13 goal involvements in all competitions but he’s yet to get off the mark this season.

Spurs are expected to focus on outgoings before bolstering Postecoglou’s squad further. But they are in need of a player to come in and compete with Richarlison.

In our view, Johnson would be a good option out wide for Spurs but he’s yet to prove he’s capable of leading the line in the Premier League.

The Welsh international would undoubtedly suit Postecoglou’s style of play and provide competition for Dejan Kulusevski. But Tottenham are more in need of a striker to deputise or challenge Richarlison for a place in the side.