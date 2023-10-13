Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has spoken about the club after his summer departure to join Monaco.

The 22-year-old left the Emirates in the search for more regular first-team minutes, with the French club paying £38 million for the forward.

Balogun has since scored three goals in his first five games for his new side, hitting the ground running and looking to be a solid investment.

He’s since revealed that his departure from the Gunners was out of his hands but admits he is joining life at his new club in France.

Balogun on his friendship with Bukayo Saka

In his recent interview with ESPN, the American international spoke of his bet with his mate and former teammate.

“I still have a lot of them on social media [Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson] and I made a bet with Bukayo that if he reaches certain figures and so do I we’ll get each other a gift.

“We’ve done that to push each other – he’s still a close mate so I wish him all the best and I hope he continues to do well and I’m sure he’s doing the same for me.

“We’ve said if we both reach a certain amount of goals we’ll get each other a watch, so hopefully I reach it and he falls a couple of goals short.”

A hectic year for Balogun

Balogun has had a crazy 2023, from completing his impressive breakout and goalscoring season at Reims with 21 goals to being at the centre of an international tussle for his services.

The forward chose to represent the USA and is in line to add to his four caps and two goals in upcoming friendlies this month against Germany and Ghana.