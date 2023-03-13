Stewart Downing shares relegation prediction between Everton and Leeds this season











Stewart Downing has now shared who he thinks will be relegated out of Leeds and Everton this season.

Downing was speaking on the Football Daily podcast, and previewing an incredibly intense relegation battle.

Nine teams now sit within three points of the relegation zone, which is virtually unheard of at this point of the season.

Everton recorded another brilliant home victory on Saturday, ending Brentford’s impressive unbeaten run.

It was the perfect scenario for new boss Sean Dyche, as they scored in the first minute of the game, allowing them to defend a lead.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Brentford did their best to break Everton down, but the Toffees once again finished a home match with a 1-0 score line.

Leeds weren’t so fortunate at Elland Road this weekend as they had to settle for a point.

They also faced one of the league’s surprise packages in Brighton, but could only muster a 2-2 draw.

It’s a result that sees Leeds sitting two points below Everton, and Downing is worried about both sides.

There’s still plenty of football left to be played, but the run-in is going to be incredibly tense for fans of all the clubs involved.

Downing makes Everton and Leeds relegation prediction

Asked about Everton and Leeds’s fortunes on the Football Daily podcast, Downing said: “I look at their [Everton’s] games and they worry me.

“Chelsea away coming up, Spurs at home, Man United away, you’re thinking they’re big, big games.

“That’s the only thing [with Everton], I worry about the games [coming up].

“You look at Forest and teams like that, I think Bournemouth, Leeds and Southampton, those three at the minute will probably go.

“But I think if Everton can get some points out of those games they’ll be fine, if not then they could get sucked in.”

The biggest issue for Leeds this season has been scoring goals when Rodrigo has been unavailable.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Thankfully for Leeds, he returned to action yesterday ahead of schedule, but will be needed in the starting line-up as soon as possible.

Everton have struggled with similar problems, but their brilliant defensive record at home has eased those concerns.

If they can keep picking up clean sheets, then a single goal from any source is going to be enough.

Everton came out on top against Leeds last month, and as Downing suggests, that may end up being the difference.

However, both teams still have plenty of six-pointers to prepare for before the season ends.

