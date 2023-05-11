Steven Gerrard left unimpressed with 25-year-old who Arsenal target last night











Steven Gerrard was left unimpressed with AC Milan star and Arsenal target Fikayo Tomori’s display in the Champions League last night.

The Gunners look set to bolster their squad this summer after what has been a brilliant campaign so far.

Arsenal have secured their place in the Champions League next season after a six-year absence from the competition.

While Mikel Arteta’s men could still end the season as Premier League champions, they will be fully aware of the need to add quality to the squad this summer.

One name that has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Fikayo Tomori, with 90 Min claiming that Arsenal are on the sides who have been scouting the 25-year-old.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tomori was in action for AC Milan in the Champions League last night and they suffered a 2-0 defeat to their rivals Inter Milan.

The defender didn’t enjoy his best evening and put in a shaky display. And Steven Gerrard has admitted that he was ‘disappointed’ with Tomori’s performance.

Gerrard unimpressed with Tomori

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Gerrard said he was hoping to see a statement performance from Tomori last night.

“Just wondering what your thoughts were on the two centre-backs for AC Milan,” the Liverpool legend said. “We obviously gave the big build-up to Tomori before the game, all eyes would have been on him tonight and I’m sure Gareth Southgate was watching him as well.

“What was your opinion on his performance? We were slightly disappointed. We wanted him to perform, really step forward tonight to take the opportunity. But we thought he struggled at times again.”

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tomori has excelled for AC Milan since making the switch from Chelsea back in 2020, before making his move permanent the following summer.

He was even named the defender of the year in Serie A last season as AC Milan picked up the Scudetto.

Yet, he has struggled to break into the England side and that is largely down to performances like the one he put in last night.

Nevertheless, he’s a top defender on his day and he’d be a brilliant addition to Arsenal’s backline.

