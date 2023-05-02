Arsenal now want 'outstanding' 25-year-old who said he idolised Thierry Henry











Arsenal are one of the teams scouting Fikayo Tomori as the England international sets his sights on a return to the Premier League in the near future.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that the Gunners watched the AC Milan centre-back in action against Roma.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fikayo Tomori has proved to be an ‘outstanding‘ signing for the Rossoneri, helping the club win the Scudetto last season. But it seems that he may now be ready to move on from San Siro.

Arsenal interested in Fikayo Tomori

According to 90min, Tomori believes that returning to the Premier League may boost his chances of getting back into the England side. And there are plenty of admirers.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

According to the report, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle were all monitoring Tomori against Roma. Liverpool meanwhile, are also in the running to sign him.

It certainly appears that Arsenal could do with another marquee centre-back in the summer. Their title charge has somewhat unravelled since William Saliba sustained his recent injury.

Rob Holding has done a decent job. But he is not on the Frenchman’s level. So signing a player of Tomori’s calibre could be a really smart move ahead of their Champions League return.

And he may well like the idea of heading to the Emirates. Tomori has previously told CBS Sports how Thierry Henry was his idol growing up. So the idea of following in his footsteps – albeit in a different position – will surely be extremely tempting.

Arsenal are moving in the right direction at a rapid rate. If they are the side to offer Tomori a return to England, he will surely struggle to turn them down.