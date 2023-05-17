Steven Gerrard amazed by £40m Tottenham target last night, he was 'fantastic'











Steven Gerrard was left amazed after watching reported Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper target Andre Onana in action for Inter Milan last night.

Tottenham are expected to bring in a new number one over the summer as their club captain Hugo Lloris looks set to leave the club.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed an 11-year spell in north London and has been a fantastic servant to the club. But L’Equipe reports that he is likely to move on this summer after a difficult campaign.

Spurs have been linked with a host of goalkeepers, including Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. Indeed, 90 Min reported earlier this month that Tottenham are ready to table an offer for Onana ahead of the summer.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The 27-year-old was in action for Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Champions League last night, where he helped the Nerazzurri to a win over their rivals AC Milan.

Onana kept a clean sheet in both legs as Inter came out on top with a 3-0 win on aggregate.

And Steven Gerrard was full of praise for the Cameroon international’s passing last night as he compared him to Manchester City star Ederson.

Gerrard amazed by Onana

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of the game, Gerrard admitted that he absolutely loved watching Onana last night.

“He could wear number 10 on his back. He’s like Ederson,” Gerrard said.

“All night he’s getting pressed; he’s under pressure; in sticky situations, he’s calm and collected. He can play long and play short.

“I loved watching the keeper tonight. He was fantastic.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Onana has endured a difficult spell at Inter after making the switch from Ajax last year.

The goalkeeper was involved in an off-field controversy and received a lengthy ban. But he seems to be rediscovering his best form of late.

He’s attracting interest from both Tottenham and Chelsea ahead of the summer, with Inter set to demand at least £40 million for his services.

Spurs desperately need a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet as it’s an area of Lloris’ game that is particularly weak.

Onana seems to fit the bill and has his best years ahead of him. But Tottenham will be mindful of his struggles since making the switch to the San Siro.

