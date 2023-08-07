Steven Bergwijn has now reacted to new Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber winning the Community Shield yesterday.

The 22-year-old defender posted on Instagram after winning his first piece of silverware with the Gunners and the winger who left Tottenham Hotspur last year responded.

Mikel Arteta introduced all three of his new signings into the starting line-up yesterday.

Arguably, all three players didn’t play in the roles most would have expected them to before the start of the season.

Kai Havertz was forced to fill in for the injured Gabriel Jesus as a centre-forward and would have liked to have found the back of the net at least once yesterday.

Declan Rice, therefore, played further up the pitch with Thomas Partey sitting in front of the back four.

Finally, Jurrien Timber started at left-back which is the position he’s least known for playing in defence.

He looked comfortable in that role until he was substituted in the 76th minute.

Steven Bergwijn was impressed with Timber’s competitive Arsenal debut despite his Tottenham connections.

The winger left Spurs last year before teaming up with Timber at Ajax for the past 12 months.

Bergwijn impressed with Arsenal defender Timber

The young defender posted on Instagram after the match and said: “Wembley. The Community Shield stays in London.”

Kai Havertz thought Timber was on fire, while Declan Rice simply said: “Yaaaaaaaa.”

Steven Bergwijn loved Timber’s performance for Arsenal and put his Tottenham connections aside to congratulate him.

The Dutch international is likely to be a very important signing for Arsenal.

His defensive versatility makes him a brilliant addition as he’s already proved yesterday.

It’s also telling that the goal came from Manchester City’s right-hand side almost immediately after he was replaced.

Kieran Tierney didn’t get tight enough to Cole Palmer and the youngster curled the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

It’s unlikely to have done the Scot much good in terms of playing more minutes this season.

Arteta is determined to keep him but he may become frustrated if he’s pushed further down the pecking order.