Steve McManaman blown away by ‘absolutely superb’ Liverpool player v Spurs

Liverpool and Tottenham played out a top class Premier League encounter tonight as the top four rivals showed their hands in London.

A frantic first half had a bit of everything. Curtis Jones was sent off, Luis Diaz had a goal controversially ruled out, while Heung-Min Son and Cody Gakpo got themselves on the scoresheet as well.

And watching on for Premier League Productions, former Red Steve McManaman admitted he was blown away by the skill Cakpo scored in taking his goal.

McManaman praises Cody Gakpo skill against Tottenham

Speaking about Gakpo’s well-taken goal for PL Productions, McMmanaman felt it was brilliant from the Dutchman to slot it away as he did.

“The turn and connection he [Cody Gakpo] makes on it is superb – absolutely superb! Liverpool are right back in this game, and they deserve it to be honest,” McManaman said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Moment of class

Cody Gakpo is proving to be a fine signing for Liverpool. At times, he shows moments of class that make his £35m fee look a bargain.

The goal from him in this game summed up what he can bring to the table and as McManaman says here, it was a superb piece of improvisation to score.

Liverpool have looked a real threat all season and Gakpo has been central to a lot of that good player.

Of course, two Red cards for Liverpool at Spurs today won’t help anything going forward. But if Gakpo can keep finding moments like this, then the Reds will be ok.

Certainly, they showed enough today against a tough Spurs outfit that they’re more than good enough to push into those top four places.