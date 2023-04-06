Stephen Warnock really impressed with Jacob Murphy at Newcastle, claims he’s not a fan favourite











BBC pundit Stephen Warnock has praised Jacob Murphy after his latest performance for Newcastle United.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Warnock was analysing last night’s win over West Ham United.

Newcastle played some amazing football, and it’s hard to imagine Eddie Howe didn’t enjoy that from the touchline.

Howe was particularly pleased with Murphy’s performance, and Warnock agreed he’d been brilliant for Newcastle.

The 28-year-old’s work-rate was exceptional, and he eventually forced the error for The Magpies third goal.

With less than 30 seconds on the clock in the second-half, Jacob Murphy had already nicked the ball off Nayef Aguerd.

He kept his cool and squared the ball to Callum Wilson, who simply tapped into the empty net.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Murphy was replaced by Anthony Gordon just after the hour mark with the game all-but-won.

The January signing also had a great cameo, but Murphy’s place in the side looks secured for now after another strong performance.

Warnock impressed by Newcastle forward Murphy

Stephen Warnock was speaking about Newcastle’s win and said: “You look at [Miguel] Almiron, he’s been injured, so who comes in, Murphy.

“He’s done exceptionally well, maybe not a huge fan favourite because he’s not a household name if you like.

“But he’s been exceptional since he’s come in.”

The £12m forward has now started Newcastle’s last four league games, having only started five times in the league before that run.

He’s gone from strength to strength at a time when Newcastle’s Champions League ambitions were starting to teeter.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s squad arguably has the least squad depth of any of the top five sides right now.

However, he’s extracted the very best out of his players when they’ve been called upon.

Murphy is the perfect example of this at Newcastle, and Warnock has loved his recent performances.

The suggestion that he’s not a fan favourite seems a bit harsh, considering he’s closing in on 150 club appearances.

However, if he keeps playing like he did last night, he’ll quickly be rising in their estimations very quickly.

