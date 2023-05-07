Stephen Kelly thinks Ryan Mason might now drop 25-year-old Tottenham player next week











Sky Sports pundit Stephen Kelly has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason might have to drop Richarlison next week.

Kelly was covering Tottenham’s match on Soccer Saturday yesterday as they squeezed past Crystal Palace.

Spurs won the match 1-0 thanks to a trademark header from Harry Kane.

He arrived at the back post and powerfully nodded the ball past Sam Johnstone after connecting with a Pedro Porro cross.

Ryan Mason set Tottenham up in a 4-4-2 formation in possession, before dropping into a more defensive set-up without the ball.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It meant that Richarlison was played in a more traditional centre-forward role alongside Harry Kane.

The Brazilian finally opened his account in the league away to Liverpool in a dramatic finish to the game.

Richarlison’s wait to score in the league at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium continues, and Kelly has suggested Mason might not have to drop him.

He was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski yesterday, while Arnaut Danjuma is also waiting in the wings.

Mason could drop Tottenham star Richarlison – Kelly

As the 25-year-old made way yesterday, Kelly said: “[Dejan] Kulusevski’s come on for Richarlison. Richarlison’s put in a good shift, he’s not really created much, he’s worked hard.

“Will he be guaranteed a place in the side for next week? I’m not too sure.

“That front two at times looked dangerous, Kulusevski’s come on to try and liven things up and offer a bit more of a threat in the forward areas, looks like he’s gone into that centre-forward role.

“He’s not gone onto the right-wing or left-wing like he usually normally operates on, he’s gone up alongside Harry Kane.”

The Brazilian has yet to justify his mammoth £60m transfer fee after moving from Everton last summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

His value lies in more than just goals and assists, with his work rate out of possession a valuable asset.

However, he needs to deliver more output in front of goal going forward to be a success at Spurs.

He and Dejan Kulusevski have both struggled in recent months to find their best form.

Mason may continue rotating Richarlison in and out of the team for Tottenham’s benefit.

There will be hope at the club that whoever takes over in the summer can get the best out of the Brazilian.

