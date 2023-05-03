Michail Antonio claims £90k-a-week Tottenham player simply 'doesn't care'











West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has said that Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison ‘doesn’t care’.

Antonio was speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast and reflecting on Tottenham’s 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Even though the game had no impact on West Ham, it was still one of the big talking points of the weekend.

After another disastrous start, Spurs rallied in a way that their fans didn’t see at Newcastle.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min got them back into the game, and they also hit the woodwork several times.

In extra-time, Richarlison thought he earned his side a valuable point with his first league goal for the club.

He immediately took his shirt off in celebration, something Spurs fans have seen from him before.

However, on this occasion, his header wasn’t disallowed and the away end was briefly sent into pandemonium.

That was until Diogo Jota raced down the other end to win the game for Liverpool.

Michail Antonio was commenting on Richarlison after his goal briefly gave Tottenham hope.

He and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson were very complimentary about the £90,000-a-week attacker.

Antonio on Tottenham forward Richarlison

Discussing the closing stages of Tottenham’s most recent game, Antonio said: “On another note, Richarlison’s celebrations, let’s talk about it.

“Do you know I find crazy? He’s scored four times this season. Three of the times he’s been offside, he’s taken his top of four times this season.

Callum Wilson added: “He’s got four yellows he’s almost on a suspension!

Antonio then added: “Even this goal the other day was so close to being offside. This man, I swear to you, I rate him because he doesn’t care.”

Richarlison was Tottenham’s big summer signing but hasn’t really found his ideal role in the starting line-up yet.

He’s mainly been used as a wide forward to accommodate Harry Kane.

During his time at Everton and Watford, he played his best football playing through the middle.

The Brazilian is currently suffering from his versatility and needs to be deployed as a centre-forward more often going forward.

Antonio’s claim that Richarlison doesn’t care might be slightly harsh on the Tottenham forward.

However, he would have liked his first season to go a lot more smoothly than it has so far.

