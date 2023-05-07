Stephen Kelly seriously impressed with ‘sensational’ Tottenham man people always criticise











Pundit Stephen Kelly has praised Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane after his performance against Crystal Palace.

Kelly was in charge of watching Tottenham play on Soccer Saturday yesterday and enjoyed the 29-year-old’s display.

It was a typical outing for the Spurs star as he scored the only goal of the game just before half-time.

After spraying the ball out wide to Pedro Porro, he ghosted to the back post to head in his pinpoint cross.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harry Kane also showed his worth at both ends of the pitch yesterday.

He was in the right place at the right time in the second half to deny Crystal Palace an equaliser.

Kelly was impressed with how Kane helped Tottenham see the game out against Roy Hodgson’s side.

He admitted he often gets criticised for the way he runs the clock down and draws fouls from opponents.

However, he’s earned Spurs plenty of points over the years with his expert game management.

Kelly impressed with Tottenham star Kane

Speaking about the match winner after the full-time whistle, Kelly said: “He’s a constant high for Tottenham since he came into the team. He’s a sensational footballer, [he] scores goals no matter what.

“Today he scores the goal, sets it up for himself, almost puts it out to [Pedro] Porro and then gets himself in the box, great header down, and then in moments in the game when they really need him, he’s back clearing one off the line, he’s driving them forward.

“People criticise him for drawing fouls, but as a striker, if you can play a ball into him and in those moments where you’re under pressure, he draws a foul and he gets his team up the pitch, it’s huge for Spurs.

“You can’t picture life at Tottenham without him because he’s been the pinnacle and pivotal to everything they’ve done over the last six, seven seasons.”

As Kelly alludes to, Kane’s future at Tottenham is far from guaranteed.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

His contract runs out next summer, and at this moment an extension doesn’t appear to be close.

It would be an incredibly brave call from Daniel Levy to allow Kane to depart in the coming months.

With Mauricio Pochettino looking the likely candidate to join Chelsea, rumours are already emerging of a potential reunion.

If it were to happen, it would arguably be the most unpopular decision ever made by Levy during his tenure at the club.

All signs point towards Kane staying this summer, and Tottenham risking losing him for nothing next year.

