Stellini went straight to Tottenham star at full-time after win











Eric Dier was the Tottenham Hotspur player Cristian Stellini made his way over to at full-time after their win over Manchester City on Sunday, with Football London reporting that the Spurs assistant gave the centre-back a big hug.

Tottenham have put themselves right back into the mix for the top-four in the Premier League. A Harry Kane goal gave them yet another home win over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is a remarkable record Tottenham boast. But they still needed to produce an outstanding defensive display to get themselves over the line at the weekend.

Stellini went straight to Dier at full-time

Emerson Royal was perhaps better than Tottenham have ever seen him. Meanwhile, Dier was colossal up against Erling Haaland.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Dier has not been in the best form this season. And thus, some may have expected Haaland to have a field day up against the £4 million Englishman. However, the Manchester City striker failed to register a single shot throughout the game.

It was probably the most frustrating game the Norwegian has had since his Premier League move. And Dier was a key reason why he had absolutely no joy up against Spurs.

That may explain why Stellini seemingly made his way straight to the defender at full-time. Football London reports that he gave the 29-year-old a huge hug after the whistle.

That performance may not have come as a huge surprise to Antonio Conte and his staff. Conte said early on in his tenure that Dier had the potential to be one of the world’s best in that position in the middle of the back three.

For much of this season, that claim has looked some way wide of the mark. But against Manchester City on Sunday, Dier produced a world-class display to lead Tottenham to a victory which could represent a turning point in their campaign.