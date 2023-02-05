BBC pundit reacts to Emerson Royal display in Tottenham win











Glenn Murray has told BBC Sport that Emerson Royal produced one of his best displays for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Manchester City in Spurs’ first game following the arrival of Pedro Porro.

In Antonio Conte’s absence, Tottenham were superb as they secured yet another victory against Pep Guardiola’s side at their new home. They remain unbeaten at the ground. And they have not still conceded a goal against City.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Cityzens threatened to find an equaliser. However, Tottenham defended superbly. And one of the most important displays came from Emerson.

Emerson Royal praised after Tottenham win

Jack Grealish looked to be City’s most dangerous player for much of the contest. But the Brazilian stepped up in a big way.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

According to Whoscored, the 24-year-old made more clearances than any other player on the pitch. Meanwhile, he made two interceptions and two tackles.

It was a reminder of how good Emerson can be defensively. And Murray suggested that he has rarely been better for Tottenham.

“It’s surprising what a bit of competition in the squad does for you, this has definitely been one of Emerson Royal’s better Spurs performances this afternoon,” he told BBC Sport.

Of course, Emerson has little to prove defensively. The issue amongst Tottenham fans has rarely been about his ability at the back. Instead, it is the quality that he provides in the final third that tends to annoy supporters.

Emerson tends to look out of place when he approaches the final third. And that is particularly frustrating given how important wing-backs tend to be to Conte’s systems.

So it is not necessarily a surprise that he was able to raise his game for a clash against City. But that does not mean that he does not deserve real credit.

He has come in for a lot of criticism during his time in North London. And he silenced a lot of doubters against one of the best wingers in the country.

Hopefully, that will give Emerson’s confidence a big boost as he prepares to battle with new signing Porro.