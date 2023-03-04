Stellini shares Emerson update ahead of Tottenham trip to Wolves











Tottenham Hotspur coach Cristian Stellini has confirmed that Emerson Royal is available for selection against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The in-form right wing-back missed Spurs’ FA Cup trip to Sheffield United in midweek with a minor issue.

However, Stellini told SPURSPLAY that Emerson’s problem wasn’t big, and that he’s now fit and raring to go.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“Emerson is fine,” said the Spurs assistant manager. “It was only a small problem, and he trained the day after.

“We left him at home but he’s ready to play tomorrow.

“We have the same squad we had for the last games and only the long period injured players we’re not ready to use, the others are available.”

Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined through injury.

Momentum

It’s good to know that Emerson’s issue wasn’t anything serious.

The 23-year-old has really kicked on in recent weeks and is finally living up to his potential.

For so long, Emerson struggled at Spurs, and it looked as though he was in line to leave in January.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

As it turned out, he was the only right wing-back who started the year at N17 and was still there by February.

Now, Emerson is delivering impressive performances and his future at Tottenham looks a lot more certain.

Graham Roberts described the Brazilian as “top-class” for his display against Chelsea last week.

Here’s hoping there’ll be plenty more in coming weeks as Spurs look to secure a top-four place.