Stefan Bajcetic sends message to 18-year-old Liverpool man after news coming out of club











Stefan Bajcetic has sent a message to Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya after signing a new contract with the club.

The young defender took to social media to celebrate extending his time with the Reds.

Isaac Mabaya was one of two exciting prospects at the club to sign a new deal at Anfield this week.

Jarell Quansah also put pen to paper as Jurgen Klopp continues to keep an eye on the academy players coming through at the club.

Mabaya can take inspiration from Stefan Bajcetic on the opportunities available to young players at Liverpool.

The midfielder was included on the bench for the first game of the season and never looked back.

He made his league debut against Bournemouth during their 9-0 drubbing and kept going from strength to strength.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

During a tough period in the season, Jurgen Klopp turned to Bajcetic to improve their fortunes.

He did just that, contributing with a valuable goal against Aston Villa before proving he was more than capable of playing the holding midfield role against some of the world’s best players.

It’s a sign that Liverpool’s recruitment team and academy are doing a great job.

The hope is that Mabaya may end up following in his footsteps.

Bajcetic sends Mabaya message after new Liverpool deal

The 18-year-old posted on Instagram after signing his new deal and said: “Delighted to sign a new contract. Looking forward to the next campaign!”

Bajcetic and many of his Liverpool teammates replied, with the Spaniard saying: “Congrats my bro.”

Stefan Bajcetic congratulates Isaac Mabaya on new Liverpool contract. Cr. (isaacmabaya) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Mabaya is the latest right-back to come through the club’s academy and make an impression in the first team.

Although he’s yet to make his competitive debut, Klopp has called on him in pre-season to play for the senior side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to be a very hard player to displace going forward at Liverpool.

However, Mabaya plays similarly, getting forward whenever he can and also being comfortable functioning in midfield.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Not only is Calvin Ramsay ahead of him in the pecking order right now, but Conor Bradley has also had a brilliant season away from the club on loan.

A loan move next year looks like the best move for the England under-19 international.

It’s not impossible that Mabaya and Bajcetic might be lining up alongside each over for Liverpool one day.

