Liverpool loanee wins three Player of the Season awards after brilliant year away from Anfield











Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley has had a phenomenal season at Bolton Wanderers, and was recognised at their awards night yesterday.

Bradley picked up three awards ahead of Bolton’s League One play-off campaign which kicks off after their final match next Sunday.

The ‘superb’ right-back has had an amazing season for both club and country.

Conor Bradley had played five senior games for Liverpool before joining the third-tier side at the start of last summer.

He’s gone from strength to strength away from Anfield, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 40 league games.

Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bradley also helped Bolton win the EFL Trophy at Wembley at the start of the month against Plymouth Argyle.

After making his international debut in 2021, Bradley has now established himself as Northern Ireland’s first-choice right-back.

He’s proved he can play as a traditional full-back, or as a more advanced wing-back this season.

Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen last summer, but injuries have curtailed his season.

Bradley could return to Liverpool from Bolton in the summer and prove he should be in the first-team squad.

He couldn’t have done any more to show Jurgen Klopp that he deserves an opportunity next season.

Liverpool loanee Bradley cleans up at Bolton end-of-season awards

The 19-year-old defender won the Player’s Player of the Season, Player of the Season and shared the Young Player of the Year award.

“It’s been a fantastic year and one I’ve really enjoyed,” Bradley said.

“I’m thankful to everyone at the club for the support they’ve given me.

“To win these awards is very special and a massive honour. It’s really nice to be voted for by your teammates, as they’re the ones who see the hard work you put in, and also from the fans.

Nothing would be possible without them. To put myself in the history of Bolton is a massive honour.”

Bradley could return from Bolton and prove to be a real asset to Liverpool going forward.

Photo by Jake Kirkman – CameraSport/Getty Images

He’s quickly looking like the most natural alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold available to the club.

Either Bradley or Ramsay will likely be loaned out again next season.

If the Northern Irishman can help Bolton return to the Championship, they’ll be desperate to have him back.

It could be the natural progression the teenager needs before stepping up to the Premier League.

Show all