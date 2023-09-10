Stan Collymore’s Bukayo Saka assessment shows Arsenal man is under constant pressure – TBR View

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has become one of the poster boys of English football in recent times.

Saka’s performances with England and Arsenal have been outstanding and he has rightly won the player of the year for England for the last two seasons.

However, comments this weekend from Stan Collymore show just how much pressure is on Saka to maintain his performance level.

After playing for England this weekend, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore offered a bit of a downbeat assessment of Saka’s performance.

“Saka needs to mix things up more, wants to come inside way too much, not going to score a worldie every game so needs to remind himself he’s there to serve strikers too,” Collymore said of Saka.

Saka had – like many England players – had a quiet and relatively ineffective game for the Three Lions against a resilient Ukraine side.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

However, this sort of assessment from Collymore shows just how much pressure Saka is under to maintain the performance levels he’s shown.

Saka’s display for England wasn’t even one that was notably ‘bad’. It was just simply a case that he’d dropped below a level that had seen him pick up those player of the year awards.

For Arsenal fans and Saka himself, this just shows that at the very top level, there are fans and pundits waiting to pick up on every little negative.

For Saka, this is a lesson in just how important it is for him to maintain standards. That can also be translated across to Arsenal in general, who played so well all last season only to fall short in the run-in.

Saka will not mind the odd comment and really, Collymore isn’t being overly reactive or harsh. But there is a lesson here for the Arsenal youngster on how quickly a drop in performance can be highlighted.