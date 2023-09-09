‘Needs to mix things up’: Stan Collymore slams Arsenal player after international performance tonight

England drew 1-1 with Ukraine tonight as a number of Arsenal players were on display between the two sides.

Coincidentally, it was Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko who got the big moment, scoring the opening before Kyle Walker pegged the hosts back to make it 1-1.

And taking to X to react after the game, former PL striker Stan Collymore felt Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka needs to change things up a bit.

Stan Collymore wants Bukayo Saka to do more after England v Ukraine

Taking to his X account on social media to deliver a long-winded assessment, Collymore touched on a number of players.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

However, he felt Saka needs to ‘mix things up’ a bit more in an England shirt, insisting the Arsenal man isn’t going to score a screamer every game.

“Saka needs to mix things up more, wants to come inside way too much, not going to score a worldie every game so needs to remind himself he’s there to serve strikers too. Likewise Rashford who looked lost when not having lots of space to run into, he should have gone alongside Kane much more and used his strikers instinct within the width of the box, the lad is no winger against a low block,” Collmore wrote.

Saka has just won the player of the year award for England for a second straight year. However, he was indeed quiet tonight.

Always room to improve

Collymore’s comments here might seem a tad harsh but every player can always do something a bit better.

For all the praise, Saka will have to take a bit of critique at times and that’s all this is.

There’s nothing to worry about though. Saka remains a top player and will have more big moments in the future for England.

Tonight was just a bit of an off night and Saka will come roaring back.