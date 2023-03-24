Stan Collymore tells Newcastle to make Julian Nagelsmann their manager











Julian Nagelsmann is being linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, but Stan Collymore thinks Newcastle United should try and appoint him in the coming days.

Yep, we’re definitely not making that up – the pundit wants the Magpies to get rid of Eddie Howe and go after the German, who is set to be sacked by Bayern Munich anytime now.

We all know this is not going to happen, but here’s Collymore’s reasoning behind his bold claim.

The Evening Standard claimed last night that Tottenham are ‘likely’ to be interested in appointing Nagelsmann to replace Antonio Conte in the coming days.

The likes of Jamie O’Hara have urged Spurs to go after the German as well, and we must say, he would be a phenomenal appointment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Collymore, however, thinks Newcastle should gazump Spurs and appoint Nagelsmann, even though Howe is doing a phenomenal job at St James’ Park.

He wrote on CaughtOffside: “Now Nagelsmann is set to become available, he could go to Newcastle United. If Bayern Munich can get rid of a coach like Nagelsmann, who had the club competing for the Bundesliga title and was unbeaten in Europe, then Newcastle United can definitely part ways with Eddie Howe.

“The Magpies’ owners should, at the very least, put the feelers out and ask Nagelsmann if he’d like to take charge. They don’t even need to tell Howe that they’ve made contact with him but come on, they have to at least go and find out if he’d like to come to the northeast. That is how they will improve because they’re not going to get to the promised land with Howe in charge.

“Now before you say it – I know a lot of fans will be thinking ‘but that’s not the way Newcastle are doing it, Stan’ and that is true; it isn’t how they’ve gone about their business, so far – but if they snapped up a manager of Nagelsmann’s reputation and went on to qualify for Europe and win a trophy, then, believe me, the feeling would quickly go from ‘Eddie Howe’ to ‘Eddie who?’”

TBR View:

Football is a funny game and we’ve seen stranger things happen in the past, but we’re pretty sure Newcastle will not even consider sacking Howe right now.

The Magpies have done a remarkable job under him. They survived the drop against all odds last season, and they’re in with a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League this time around.

Nagelsmann, 35, is a phenomenal manager, there’s no debate there. However, it just doesn’t make sense for Newcastle to ruin all the good work Howe has done to bring in a big name just for the sake of it.

Tottenham, however, should be all over Nagelsmann. They should do everything they possibly can to convince the German to replace Conte at Spurs soon.

