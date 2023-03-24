Jamie O'Hara sends a message to Tottenham about Julian Nagelsmann











Jamie O’Hara was quick to send a message to Tottenham Hotspur after hearing that Bayern Munich were about to sack Julian Nagelsmann last night.

Spurs are in a difficult managerial situation themselves. Antonio Conte’s explosive press conference following the Southampton game last weekend has put his job at risk, and there’s a good chance he’ll face the sack in the coming days.

Tottenham will need a top-quality replacement, and Nagelsmann would be an extraordinary appointment.

Photo by Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara tells Tottenham to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as the new manager

Fabrizio Romano broke the news last night that Bayern Munich are set to sack Nagelsmann immediately.

The German giants aren’t too pleased with the 35-year-old, even though the club are just a point off the top of the table and are in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel, a managerial target for Tottenham, is set to replace him, and O’Hara believes the best thing Daniel Levy could do now is pick up his phone, call Nagelsmann and offer him the Spurs job.

The Tottenham-supporting pundit tweeted: “Nagelsmann sacked by Bayern, Spurs should get straight on the phone to him.”

At the time of writing, Nagelsmann hasn’t officially been relieved of his duties yet.

TBR View:

If Nagelsmann is available and is open to the Tottenham job, Levy should go and get him.

The 35-year-old German is among the best managers in Europe. His Bayern side have played eight times in the Champions League this season and have kept seven clean sheets. Six of those came home and away against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Nagelsmann, who won the Bundesliga last season, would be a brilliant appointment to most clubs in world football. He is a fantastic manager.

However, whether Spurs will go after him now remains to be seen.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

Show all