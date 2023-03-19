Stan Collymore suggests 'world-class' PL forward could join Newcastle











Stan Collymore has told the Sunday People (19/3; page 62) that Wilfried Zaha should look to join Newcastle United or Aston Villa rather than seal a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Zaha looks set to attract a raft of offers ahead of the end of the season. His contract with Crystal Palace expires in the coming months. Perhaps he could yet extend his stay at Selhurst Park. But it is clearly a brilliant opportunity to move on should he wish to try something new.

Reports from London World claimed that Tottenham are prepared to offer Zaha a pay-rise. Meanwhile, the Evening Standard reports that several sides in Saudi Arabia are willing to make big offers. And interestingly, Zaha is open to moving to the Kingdom.

Collymore backs Zaha for Newcastle

Zaha has been such a consistent performer in the Premier League over the years. With that, Collymore believes that he still has a lot more to offer in England. And he has expressed his hope that he will stay beyond this season.

“Wilfried Zaha would be crazy to go to Saudi Arabia. We know money is important to players but he’ll have earned good coin already in South London,” he told the Sunday People.

“There’s still plenty that his talent can help him achieve in England with Newcastle or an Aston Villa. He should ignore the easy option and leave that to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have already posted all their achievements.”

There are not many sides in the Premier League who would not benefit from signing Zaha on a free transfer this summer. On his day, he is ‘world-class‘.

And Newcastle and Villa are two of those who would surely welcome him. He has 110 goal involvements in 300 games in the Premier League. And he still has a lot more to offer.

Both Newcastle and Villa will want to make progress next year. The Magpies are flirting with the top-four. But their potential is enormous. And the Villans will hope to kick on in Unai Emery’s first full season.

Zaha’s decision will show where his priorities lie at this stage of his career, because there will surely be a host of Premier League teams ready to make substantial offers to secure his signature.