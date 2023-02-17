Stan Collymore questions whether or not Dominic Calvert-Lewin is actually injured for Everton











Stan Collymore has been speaking about Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and suggested his injuries might not be as bad as he thinks.

Calvert-Lewin is once again set to miss this weekend with injury. This time it’s a hamstring problem. Sean Dyche has spoken on it this week, insisting he’s going to look into Calvert-Lewin’s lifestyle in full to see if there’s anything they can to do help.

However, writing for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore was more brutal and suggested that Calvert-Lewin might be holding back.

Collymore questions Calvert-Lewin injuries

Without knowing too much on the situation, Collymore has jumped into the argument. And he believes Calvert-Lewin should be offering himself up for selection if certain knocks aren’t too bad.

“If he’s damaged his hamstring, there isn’t much he can do about that, but looking at his injury history, he suffers from a lot of different problems so the one thing I would say to him is ‘how many of these knocks are keeping you out and how many could you play through if you had to?,” Collymore wrote.

“Sometimes you’ve got to put yourself out there and be super resilient. It appears Calvert-Lewin is a player that has to be 100 per cent feeling it in order to play, that’s not ideal because sometimes, as a pro, you’ve just got to get on with it, even if you’re only 80 or 90 per cent. He needs to stop, look in the mirror and ask himself if he’s part of the 100 per cent club, or if his string of injuries are having a knock-on effect and happening one after another. If it’s the former, just get yourself out there.”

TBR’s View: Calvert-Lewin is just having a bad time

It’s a bit off of Collymore to effectively question Calvert-Lewin’s integrity here. It’s a complete skewing of what Sean Dyche has said really.

Sure, there might be times DCL could have played. But he’s also had more than one injury, and given his value to Everton they probably don’t want to take risks and make things worse.

Hopefully, Calvert-Lewin can get back soon. He’s a big player for the Toffees and if he can return, could make the difference in terms of staying up.