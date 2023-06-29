Tanguy Ndombele is open to the idea of returning to Tottenham and playing for the north London club again.

The French midfielder has had a terrible time of it ever since joining Spurs. He’s barely played over the past three years, and each of the last three managers – Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte had frozen him out of the squad.

However, with Ange Postecoglou through the door, Ndombele has a shot to impress a new gaffer once again, and according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the Frenchman is up to the challenge.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Ndombele open to returning

Mokbel shared what he knows about Ndombele.

‘I think he’s open to it, I think he’s open to it. There have been reports to that effect over the summer. There is a good player in Ndombele somewhere, whether or not he’s up to the helter skelter nature of the Premier League I’m not sure, but Ange Postecoglou may think differently when he looks at him. It’s a clean slate for everyone at Tottenham, including Ndombele,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

One last shot

Ndombele is open to having one final crack at being a success at Spurs, and make no mistake about it, this will be his last chance.

No matter who you are, you surely can’t outlast four managers, and if it doesn’t work for Ndombele this time, his spell at Spurs will surely be all over.

Of course, as Mokbel says, there is a talented player in there somewhere, but he’s yet to really show that on a consistent basis in England.

Can Postecoglou get the best out of Ndombele? Who knows, but if he does, it will be a managerial masterstroke to say the least.