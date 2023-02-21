Spurs target Mauricio Pochettino responds to approach from Chelsea











Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Mauricio Pochettino has rejected an initial approach from Chelsea, with 90min reporting that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are considering replacing Graham Potter as manager.

Potter’s future with the Blues appears to be in the balance. The club made an exciting appointment when they turned to the Brighton boss. However, the move has not worked out. And it does appear that Potter is now being written off by many.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

90min reports that Chelsea have their concerns about the Englishman. However, they have not been prepared to make a change unless they have a replacement lined up.

Pochettino turns down Chelsea approach

And one man in the frame is Pochettino. According to 90min, serious enquiries for the Argentinian were made.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

However, it seems that Pochettino is unlikely to be joining Chelsea anytime soon. The report suggests that he has rejected the chance to take the Blues role.

That news will come as a big boost to Tottenham fans. Of course, it would hurt in a way few other appointments could if Pochettino ended up managing Chelsea.

But it would also appear that Spurs are keeping tabs on Pochettino’s availability. Reports last month suggested that Tottenham are already in contact with their former boss in case they have to replace Antonio Conte in the summer.

Conte’s future in North London remains up in the air. So it makes sense that Daniel Levy is keeping his options open in case the position does become available.

Pochettino is a ‘world-class‘ coach. And he remains a massive fan favourite at Tottenham.

His popularity has probably only increased further amid reports that he has turned down the chance to step in should Chelsea part company with Potter.