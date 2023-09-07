Spurs reportedly tried to sign £77m forward this summer, now he’s on Ballon d’Or shortlist

Tottenham reportedly tried to sign a top attacker this summer transfer window and he has now been placed on the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

It was a wild transfer window for Tottenham as they hired a new managed and signed some top players but also lost Harry Kane.

One of the possible replacements was Randal Kolo Muani. He was heavily linked to Spurs but in the end he signed for Paris Saint-Germain for around £77million.

Now, the French attacker has managed to make the 30 player shortlist for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award this year.

Tottenham target Kolo Muani on Ballon d’Or shortlist

The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the player who is deemed to have had the best calendar year in football over the last 12 months.

Karim Benzema won the award last season and players who are hailed as the best in the world like Lionel Messi have also claimed the award.

Therefore, to be nominated and be technically in the top 30 players on the planet is a huge achievement and emphasises to quality of the former Spurs target.

More so, Kolo Muani is only 24 years-old and he clearly has a very high ceiling. At his former club Eintracht Frankfurt, Muani massively impressed. He managed 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances.

The forward could have been an ideal Harry Kane replacement as he is clearly prolific and is still young so has lots of time to grow into an even better player than he already is.

Ange Postecoglou has got off to a great start at Tottenham but if the North London side start to lose their attacking threat then the manager will have wished the club added more attacking talent.