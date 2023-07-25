Tottenham £17m away from potential breakthrough for ‘dazzling’ striker

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani in recent months.

Speculation linking Spurs and the France international has been doing the rounds since the 2022 World Cup.

Back in December, Foot Mercato named Tottenham and Liverpool as two English clubs who are keen on signing Muani.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Now, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Spurs are looking at Muani as a potential Harry Kane replacement.

German outlet Bild have relayed Tavolieri’s report and provided an update. Sadly, it’s not a good one for Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly willing to put forward a maximum of €80million (around £69million) to sign Muani.

However, Bild claims this is ‘too little’ for Frankfurt, who apparently want €100million (around £86million) for him.

That said, there is one silver lining for Tottenham regarding a potential transfer for Muani.

Frankfurt would be happy to sell him late in the window, as long as their demands are met.

“It’s a difficult situation,” sporting director Markus Krosche said about Muani, as quoted by Bild.

“Of course, there comes a point at which we have to decide whether we should still do it.

“But there are sums that you can’t say no to.”

Our view

Tottenham are currently in a sort of limbo regarding Kane’s future.

Apparently, he doesn’t want to pen a new deal. With his contract running out next summer, he could leave for free in 12 months’ time.

However, Spurs are apparently desperate to keep Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at all costs. This stance is amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.

It’s not a great situation for Tottenham to be in, and as such, they need to keep their eyes open for potential replacements.

Muani would be a great shout for Spurs, as he’s a world-class talent who looks ready for a big career move.

‘Eintracht’s leading man is quick and excels in tight spaces,’ Goal.com recently wrote.

‘His dazzling footwork often leaves defenders chasing their tails and he backs it up with end product.

‘Kolo Muani’s impressive assists record tells you all you need to know about how unselfish he can be in the final third.’

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Muani registered 40 goals contributions for Frankfurt last term, of which 23 were goals and 17 were assists.

There have also been comparisons with Thierry Henry, so there’s plenty for Spurs fans to get excited about.

However, Muani won’t come cheap – understandably – so Tottenham may need to up the ante if they really want him.