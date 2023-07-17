Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a possible Harry Kane replacement.

That’s according to Football Transfers, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are willing to wait until January to move for the England international.

Kane’s future at Spurs remains in doubt, with Bayern Munich attempting to land the 29-year-old this summer.

The Tottenham star has just under a year left on his current deal and Daniel Levy has already knocked back two bids from the Bundesliga champions.

Of course, if Kane does end up leaving North London between now and next summer, Spurs will face the huge task of replacing their all-time top goalscorer.

And it seems they could be eyeing a move for Toney, who is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching FA betting rules.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham eyeing Toney

Football Transfers reports that Toney has already been recommended to Levy in the past by former Spurs boss David Pleat.

Tottenham opted for a move for Carlos Vinicius over the Brentford star, but they could now rekindle their interest due to the uncertainty surrounding Kane’s future.

Indeed, the outlet claims that Tottenham insiders believe Toney would be an ‘ideal replacement’ for Kane. It’s noted that Spurs could still move for Toney this summer, but this will depend on Kane’s future.

Toney has proven himself to be a lethal goalscorer in the Premier League and netted 21 times for Brentford last season.

He’s often a handful for opposition defences due to his physical presence and impressive pace.

And Alan Shearer certainly believed that Toney caused Arsenal’s backline big problems back in February as he claimed the striker bullied both Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

“He made life so difficult for those Arsenal defenders today, particularly the two centre-halves, he gave them a torrid afternoon. He bullied them, he won every single header that went up to him. His hold-up play was superb,” he told Match of the Day.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has received plenty of plaudits for his form over the past couple of seasons, with Mikel Arteta labelling him ‘extraordinary’.

In terms of his style, he seems like the ideal man to replace Kane in the event he leaves Tottenham.

But given the fact that Toney will serve his ban until January 16, it would be a huge surprise to see Spurs make their move for him anytime soon.