Spurs now keen to beat Newcastle and sign ‘outstanding’ £50m PL star who’s one of Howe’s top targets

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Joachim Andersen as they face another battle with Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which claims that Crystal Palace could actually demand up to £50 million for the Denmark international.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Joachim Andersen is attracting plenty of attention after an impressive spell at Selhurst Park. The Sun notes that Daniel Levy has been an admirer since the season he spent on loan with Fulham.

Tottenham join race for Joachim Andersen

And it seems that Ange Postecoglou is also a fan. The Sun is reporting that Tottenham have joined the battle for Andersen’s signature, with Newcastle also keen on the 27-year-old.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

In fact, reports from INews this weekend claimed that Newcastle view Andersen as a priority in this window.

But Tottenham – who previously won the race for James Maddison – are now looking to bring Andersen in to improve a backline in desperate need of further reinforcements.

Andersen does appear to be ideal for the way Postecoglou will likely want to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He is a superb passer of the ball. And that ability to be composed in possession is so crucial under the Australian.

But clearly, the asking price is going to be a huge hurdle for any club to clear. Palace are demanding an enormous sum for the centre-back. And it is hard to imagine anyone going near that figure.

If Palace are open to a compromise, he could be a brilliant signing for Tottenham as he is an ‘outstanding‘ player.

But the Eagles probably feel they have little reason to do either of their Premier League rivals any favours in this window.