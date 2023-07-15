Newcastle prepared to go all out to sign ‘outstanding’ £17m Premier League player

Newcastle United are hoping to make some more signings as the window progresses as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen the ranks.

The Magpies have a big season ahead of them as they return to the Champions League. And despite excelling last term, Howe is under no illusions to how big an ask next season will be.

Newcastle are being linked with a new winger, with Harvey Barnes one of their key targets.

But according to iNews, defence is also a position they want to strengthen and Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is being touted as a ‘priority’ signing for the club.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

iNews claims that Andersen is firmly on Eddie Howe’s radar as he looks to provide Sven Botman with the perfect defensive partner.

Andersen has been a maintstay of the Palace defender for a while now and is one of their most consistent performers.

Lauded by Clinton Morrison as being ‘outstanding‘ for his part in a Palace goal last season, Andersen is a player Palace will not want to sell.

Palace signed Andersen for £17m back in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has been a key player, developing a fine partnership with the ever impressive, Marc Guehi.

A great partnership

Newcastle’s defence in general was excellent last season. Trippier was outstanding and the signing of Botman proved to be an inspired one.

However, adding Joachim Andersen to proceedings only makes them even better.

The Palace ace has been great at Selhurst Park and looks a real top quality Premier League centre-half at times. There’s little wonder Newcastle like him, and he’d be just fine alongside Botman.

Newcastle need to ensure their squad is fit for purpose before they kick off the new season. The European games will add stress to the squad and a signing like Andersen could make a huge difference.