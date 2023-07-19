Patrick Vieira wants 27-year-old Spurs star to be one of his first signings in new job; talks imminent

Tottenham Hotspur have now given Davinson Sanchez permission to speak to other clubs about a potential move, with Patrick Vieira one of the managers keen to sign the centre-back this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow are amongst those set to hold discussions about a potential deal for the Colombian.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Davinson Sanchez looks set to finally seal a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in this window. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has never been able to live up to expectations during his time in North London.

Vieira wants Sanchez at Strasbourg

Despite his struggles, he has a number of admirers – including Strasbourg. And 90min claims that he now has permission to speak with the clubs chasing his signature.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Of course, if he joined the Ligue 1 side, he would become one of Patrick Vieira’s first signings following his appointment earlier this summer.

Tottenham will hope that his departure can boost their hopes of landing another defender. It appears to be imperative that Ange Postecoglou’s side add more quality at the back.

Their opening pre-season loss to West Ham showed that Postecoglou is yet to work his magic on the backline. 90min suggests that they are admirers of the likes of Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Sanchez may not command a huge fee. But moving his wages on will obviously help facilitate moves for their remaining targets.

Sanchez meanwhile, can secure a fresh start he appears to desperately need. It has never quite worked out for him since his move from Ajax. He has only been able to show glimpses of his quality during his time in the Premier League.

It could be a move that works out well therefore, for all parties.