Champions League side now in talks over fee for ‘fantastic’ Spurs player left out of squad this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur are now in talks with Lazio over a fee for Hugo Lloris with the Serie A side pushing to sign the Frenchman this summer.

That is according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, which notes that Biancocelesti are very keen to sign the goalkeeper who appears to have no future in North London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It is a surprise that Hugo Lloris remains at Tottenham at this stage of the window. The 36-year-old’s form had been in decline for some time. And it was abundantly clear that Spurs needed a new number one.

Lazio discussing Lloris fee with Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou’s men signed Guglielmo Vicario. And it was Vicario who started in goal for their opening day draw with Brentford at the weekend. Meanwhile, Brandon Austin was on the bench.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lloris is surely going to leave in the near future. It surely does no-one any favours if the veteran remains at Tottenham beyond the deadline.

But perhaps it could be Italy which proves to be Lloris’ next destination. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Lazio really want Lloris. Meanwhile, they are discussing terms over a potential fee.

There is surely little chance that Tottenham keep hold of Lloris beyond the window. Ultimately, he has served the club so well. He has been ‘fantastic‘.

And it is clear that Spurs have now moved on from him. So they are hardly going to hold out for a huge fee at this stage of his career or the window.

It may be that they are able to agree terms with Lazio, or another club may come in. But surely, it is a safe bet to assume that Lloris will not be at Tottenham beyond the deadline.