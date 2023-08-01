Spurs have now made contact over ‘incredible’ striker; but his side want club-record fee

Tottenham Hotspur have now made contact with the entourage of Gift Orban as they consider a move for the Gent striker this summer.

That is according to a report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, which notes that his club are facing a difficult challenge trying to keep the 21-year-old.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Gift Orban has come onto the Tottenham radar as Spurs find themselves in danger of losing Harry Kane. As reported by 90min, Bayern Munich are hopeful that their next bid for Kane will be accepted by Tottenham.

How Spurs replace Kane could determine how the next years play out for the club. And it seems that one player on their wishlist is Orban.

Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The youngster scored 20 goals in 22 games in all competitions last season. Remarkably, he has 32 goals in 39 league games during the early stages of his career.

Nieuwsblad reports that Gent want a club-record fee for Orban, eclipsing the £23.2 million they received when Jonathan David departed.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham are prepared to meet their demands. But Nieuwsblad reports that Spurs have made contact with his representatives as they consider a move.

He looks to be an ‘incredible‘ talent. But clearly, it would be a huge ask to expect Orban to step into the void if Kane departs. Ideally, you would like to think Tottenham would also have another target in mind.

They do also have the likes of Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski – which may take any pressure off any striker who comes in.

But if Orban joins Spurs and is able to take his form into the Premier League, he could prove to be an unbelievable signing.