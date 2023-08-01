What Daniel Levy is now ready to do to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to make Harry Kane the highest-paid player in the Premier League as they still hold out hope of convincing the striker to sign a new contract.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Bayern Munich are now confident that their next bid for the 30-year-old will be accepted by the Spurs hierarchy.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

It does appear that we may now not be too far away from a resolution in the latest saga concerning the future of Harry Kane. As reported by 90min, Bayern held talks with Tottenham on Monday about a possible deal.

Tottenham could make Kane the highest-paid Premier League player

The Bavarian giants have already seen two offers rejected. And it is suggested that an offer of £85.6 million may be enough to convince Tottenham to let the 30-year-old leave.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

However, Spurs are not throwing in the towel just yet. 90min claim that Tottenham still hope to agree a new contract with Kane. In fact, they are prepared to offer him terms of £400,000-a-week to stick around.

And the report notes that Daniel Levy believes that Ange Postecoglou has good a chance as anyone of convincing the striker to now commit his future to Tottenham.

It would be quite something if Spurs could convince Kane to pen a new deal. It does appear that many Tottenham fans are now resigned to the idea of their talisman leaving in this window.

So it would give everyone at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a massive boost if Kane did decide to stay and subsequently signed a new contract.

Not only would Spurs keep perhaps their best ever player, but it would also send out a brilliant message to potential transfer targets.

There will certainly be players who will be much more tempted to join Tottenham if they know Kane is sticking around.