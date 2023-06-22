Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign James Maddison.

This is according to a fresh report from The Guardian, who spoke about Maddison’s interest from Spurs and Newcastle.

Jacob Steinberg has reported that Tottenham’s rivals in the race for the player have cooled their interest.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Apparently, ‘their priorities lie elsewhere’, which means Spurs have jumped to the front of the queue.

Tottenham are now ‘expected to make a fresh move’ for Maddison.

Spurs reportedly had a joint bid for the 26-year-old and teammate Harvey Barnes turned down by Leicester last week.

Meanwhile, ‘sources have expressed doubt’ over Newcastle now making a move for Maddison.

They are reportedly closing in on AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali, which is apparently likely to cost them around £60million.

Our view

This is a great bit of news for Tottenham. Obviously it’s still all just speculation, but it’s still very positive for Spurs.

Tottenham appear to have got their first signing of the summer on board in Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario.

That news seems to have split the Spurs fanbase.

However, no such thing should happen if Tottenham end up getting a deal for Maddison over the line.

Obviously we’ve all seen what he can do in the Premier League and internationally. He’s an amazing player.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers described him as “outstanding” and “one of the best players in the league” earlier this year.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but it’s certainly looking promising now for Tottenham.

Maddison would arrive to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to much fanfare.

With Ange Postecoglou now in charge at Spurs, things are definitely looking more optimistic.