Spurs eyeing 'the most underrated' PL player; Kane would love him at N17 - report











Tottenham are keen on Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse but Southampton’s valuation of the player is quite steep.

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham ‘admire’ Ward-Prowse. The player was relegated from the Premier League with the Saints last weekend.

Despite their admiration, there are definitely some issues. Clubs were circling around £25million. Aston Villa even put a bid in of this amount last year.

Southampton believe he is worth a lot more than this figure, but they will have to consider any serious offers as its unlikely that the Englishman will play in the Championship.

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Tottenham want James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse is a very good player. He is arguably one of the best free-kick takers the division has ever seen. Alan Shearer believes he’s the “best in the league” at set-pieces.

Meanwhile, Micah Richards previously deemed him the “most underrated player in the Premier League for years“.

Indeed, there have been reports claiming Harry Kane would actually like Spurs to sign Ward-Prowse.

No doubt Ward-Prowse is “sensational”, but with the Saints now relegated, they will lose a lot of the bargaining power they had to keep him.

This could tempt clubs like Spurs to put in an offer closer to £25million and see what happens. We do see a lot of players have the power in these situations and we could easily see this happen again.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at the Saints and it will not be the way he wanted to leave. No doubt all parties will hope it’s sorted sooner rather than later.

There are an abundance of midfielders out there, and Spurs already have a lot of depth in this position. It may be worth them thinking about whether it’s better to spend that money elsewhere.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)