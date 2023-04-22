Tottenham now a step closer to 'one of the best coaches in the world' - TBR View











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a significant boost in their pursuit of one of the best managers around.

Spurs have been linked with a host of coaches over the past few weeks, including Julian Nagelsmann.

Obviously, many managers said to be on Tottenham’s radar have also been linked with Chelsea.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

This was the case with Nagelsmann, who reportedly held talks with the Blues.

However, there have since been some exciting developments which seemingly puts Spurs closer to his services.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Nagelsmann withdrew from talks over the Chelsea job.

The 35-year-old then told Sky Sports Germany that “to cancel something, you have to commit to something”.

Romano stressed that Nagelsmann to Chelsea was “definitely over”.

Obviously Nagelsmann withdrawing from Chelsea talks doesn’t automatically mean he’ll now be looking to Spurs.

However, BILD journalist Christian Falk had some good news on that front on Saturday morning.

On Twitter, he wrote that the German coach was indeed “concentrating now on Tottenham”.

‘He’s very different’

Chelsea’s loss could well be Tottenham’s gain as they continue their search for a new permanent manager.

Nagelsmann is a “phenomenal” coach who seems like a perfect fit for Spurs.

He’s a young, hungry, incredibly talented and very smart manager who already has top-level experience.

In addition, Nagelsmann seems to like a long-term project, which would suit Tottenham down to a tee.

A few years ago, Andrej Kramaric said some very kind words for Nagelsmann to Hoffenheim club magazine Spielfeld.

“It’s been an honour to play for him, meet him and work with him to achieve great results with Hoffenheim,” Kramaric said, via the Bundesliga website.

“He’s certainly one of the best coaches in the world.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“I’m grateful to Julian, he’s very different from any coach I’ve ever had, he has a different philosophy and it’s just great to work with him.”

If Falk’s report is true, then Spurs may now be a step closer to Nagelsmann. Spurs fans will no doubt be pleased about this turn of events.