Spurs’ £22m player now has amazing opportunity after disappointing reports on 24-year-old today – opinion

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a big blow after their bright start to the campaign, with Manor Solomon sustaining an injury which is set to rule him out for the rest of the year.

The Israel international has been named in the match day squad for all seven of Spurs’ Premier League games so far this season. But the Daily Mail reports that he is now set to miss a minimum of two months due to a knee injury.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manor Solomon is still finding his feet at Tottenham. So Ange Postecoglou hardly needs to make changes to cope without the 24-year-old. But it is definitely a setback.

Bryan Gil has perfect opportunity to turn Tottenham career around

However, it may also present a massive opportunity to one member of the Tottenham squad yet to feature so far this season.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Bryan Gil has had such a turbulent time at Tottenham. The 22-year-old has made 31 appearances for the club in all competitions since his arrival in 2021. He is yet to score for the club. And the number of assists he has provided matches the number of loan moves he has had while on Spurs’ books.

But there is no question that he is an exciting talent. And there will be plenty of Tottenham fans wondering what Ange Postecoglou may be able to do with the £22 million Spaniard if they click once he is back available.

It certainly appears to be a make or break period for Gil at Tottenham. If it does not work out for him this season, it is hard to see him remaining in the fold.

Solomon’s injury does not see Gil promoted to the starting lineup. But some of those minutes the winger was enjoying off the bench are now up for grabs.

And if Gil can show some bright signs over the next couple of months, then he may finally have the platform to really kick on from.

Certainly, Tottenham fans are surely set to get a better idea of whether Gil has a long-term future at the club in the coming weeks now Solomon has been sidelined.