Sporting Lisbon want talks with Tottenham over selling their £52m player to them











Sporting Lisbon are reportedly seeking talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the sale of Manuel Ugarte and Spurs have a huge advantage in the race to sign him.

Tottenham are facing a huge summer ahead as they bid to appoint a manager to head up a new long-term project.

The north Londoners will also be hoping to keep hold of their talisman, Harry Kane, while a new director of football could also be required after Fabio Paratici’s departure.

Yet, Spurs are pressing ahead with their plans for the summer transfer window and they’ve been heavily linked with a move for Manuel Ugarte.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Indeed, Tottenham are reportedly planning to make an offer for Ugarte, regardless of who ends up in the dugout next season.

Now, O Jogo claims that Spurs have an advantage in the race to sign the Uruguayan midfielder due to their sell-on clause in Marcus Edwards’ contract.

Sporting seeking talks with Tottenham over Ugarte

The Portuguese outlet claims, via Sport Witness, that Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas wants to open negotiations with Spurs over Edwards.

Spurs are set to receive 35 per cent from the player’s sale in the future, but Sporting want to bring this down to around 20 per cent.

O Jogo notes that as a result, Ugarte could be discussed, with Tottenham interested in the midfielder.

And if Spurs firm up their interest in the 22-year-old, Sporting will attempt to lower their sell-on clause for Edwards.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham have already struck a similar deal with Sporting recently to bring Pedro Porro to north London.

The deal saw their clause on Edwards reduced from 50 per cent to 35 per cent, with Porro set to sign permanently in the summer.

Whether or not Tottenham would be willing to reduce their sell-on clause even further remains to be seen, but they could be tempted if it means Ugarte comes through the door.

The Uruguay international has impressed in Portugal this season and Spurs will be seeking midfield reinforcements this summer.

But it’s unclear if they will prioritise another defensive midfielder like Ugarte, especially as they are lacking creative players in the middle of the park. He certainly won’t come cheap either, with Sporting reportedly set to demand around £52 million for the midfielder.

