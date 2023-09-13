SPFL manager says Celtic ‘missed a trick’ by not signing Scotland international defender

Celtic have apparently made a transfer mistake by not trying to sign Ryan Porteous before he joined Watford in January of this year.

That’s according to Dunfermline Athletic manager, James McPake. McPake was running the rule over the Scotland defence when he claimed that Porteous could have been a good defender for the club.

McPake said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s certainly got all the attributes to be an international defender for Scotland. And in my opinion to go and be better than the Championship in England.

“Whether that is with a Rangers or Celtic or a Premier League team in England.

“He was one their [Hibs] main players and at such a young age so he had a lot on his shoulders. I’m glad to see he is away from Scottish football.

“For me, Celtic or Rangers missed a trick not taking him.”

Celtic were correct to avoid Ryan Porteous

For what it’s worth, I don’t. At 24-years-old, Porteous got himself too involved in a lot of off-the-ball incidents and was very rash in the challenge.

And McPake sort of shoots his own argument down. If Porteous found it difficult being in the spotlight at Hibs as their ‘main man’ there is absolutely no way that he would have found it any easier at a club like Celtic.

Every mistake is magnified tenfold, your movements in and around Glasgow scrutinised and let’s not forget the pressure to win week in, week out which he didn’t have at Hibs.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He’s turned into a decent defender now. At Watford, the pressure to win not just silverware, but every game is not there every week and that is why Porteous seems like he flourishing now.

Even for Scotland, the pressure to win isn’t as great as it is for Celtic. So, for me, Porteous should stay in the English Championship and enjoy his football.

Whilst I am not denying he is a very good defender, I just don’t think he has what it takes to succeed at a club like Celtic.

