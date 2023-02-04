Spezia president hails new Arsenal signing Jakub Kiwior's potential











Spezia president Philip Platek has claimed that Arsenal new-boy Jakub Kiwior has ‘gigantic potential’.

The Gunners signed the talented Polish defender in a deal worth £20 million (Sky Sports) last month. Nobody really saw this move coming, but Edu surprised everyone by getting it done incredibly quickly.

Arsenal fans are yet to see Kiwior in action, but listening to comments from the president of his old club should get Gooners really excited about the Pole.

Jakub Kiwior is a new name to most fans of the Premier League, but he was heavily linked with a move to England in last summer’s transfer window.

Foot Mercato revealed back in September that Kiwior could’ve gone to West Ham, but the Pole decided to reject a move to the Hammers. He felt staying at Spezia would boost his chances of making the Poland squad for the World Cup, and that proved to be the correct decision.

Kiwior, branded as ‘extraordinary’ by Robert Lewandowski, played every single game in Qatar and impressed. He caught many clubs’ attention, with Platek revealing that he had received multiple summer transfer offers for the defender.

The Spezia president told Sportowe Fakty: “He came to Spezia from the Slovakian club, and quickly proved his gigantic potential. He is a central defender, but he can also play in other positions.

“When we had injuries to defensive midfielders, it was no problem for Kiwior to play there as a substitute. And when he went to the World Cup (with Poland), I immediately thought; ‘A lot of people will come for him soon’.

“(Selling Kiwior) was a very difficult decision. It’s true, we already received some offers in the summer. There were different offers, different packages. Some low, some high.

“In the end, as you know, it was Arsenal.”

Debut incoming?

It has been almost two weeks since Kiwior joined Arsenal, but the Gunners have only played once in that period – the defeat against Manchester City last week.

Kiwior was on the bench in that game, but because the game was 0-0 for most parts and Arsenal had to chase it in the end, it made no sense for Arteta to bring him on.

Arsenal take on Everton today at 12:30, and Goodison Park has been a tough place to visit for the Gunners in recent years. If the league leaders take the lead and the game needs to be managed late on, Kiwior could well be asked to come in and provide some defensive cover.

It will be interesting to see how Kiwior will fare if he gets a chance to make his debut today.

