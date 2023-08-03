Declan Rice was really impressed by Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah after their penalty shootout win against Monaco yesterday.

The 24-year-old forward posted on Instagram after being handed the captain’s armband for the first time last night.

It was a proud moment for the Arsenal academy graduate to lead the side out in their final friendly.

He capped the match off with a well-taken goal in the first half after Youssouf Fofana’s headed opener.

Eddie Nketiah could suddenly be about to play more football than expected at the start of next season.

Gabriel Jesus wasn’t named in the squad yesterday and Mikel Arteta confirmed he has had a small operation that will rule him out at the start of the season.

After missing a decent chunk of last season’s action, it’s a big blow for the Brazilian.

Nketiah will likely have to step up in his place and Declan Rice was very impressed with the forward in Arsenal’s win yesterday.

The 24-year-old has already felt the pressure of replacing Jesus during his time at the club.

He’s given Mikel Arteta plenty to think about before Sunday’s Community Shield match against Manchester City.

Rice impressed with Nketiah after Arsenal win

Posting on Instagram, Nketiah said: “Honoured to lead the team out today, bring on the season.”

Declan Rice simply called him “Special”, while fellow new signing Jurrien Timber applauded the 24-year-old.

Even wantaway midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga was excited by Nketiah’s performance, replying with: “Came a long way.”

Nketiah did very well yesterday against Monaco, continuing to impress when dropping deep.

His reputation as a poacher is well-earned, especially when looking at the goal he scored from Gabriel Martinelli’s corner.

However, if he can continue to involve his teammates in Arsenal’s build-up, then he could make the absence of Gabriel Jesus easier to deal with.

Nketiah’s job will also be made easier when Martin Odegaard is playing from the start.

Declan Rice was impressed with Nketiah yesterday and his previous relationship with the Arsenal forward will help on the pitch as well.

It’s now up to both players to hit the ground running when the campaign begins in a few days.