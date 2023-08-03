Journalist claims ‘special’ Arsenal player is now on verge of leaving

Arsenal have had a big transfer window and now it looks like we could see some of their players leave as journalist Sacha Tavolieri has provided an update on the future of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Arsenal midfielder was loaned out for six months to Crystal Palace last season and is now being linked with a move to Burnley.

Now, it looks like Lokonga could be nearing a move to the recently promoted club. This would see him reunite with his former manager at Anderlecht Vincent Kompany.

Journalist Tavolieri tweeted the latest. He said: “I understand a meeting took place today at Burnley headquarters in order to fix personal terms for Sambi Lokonga.

“Deal’s getting closer… Last details need to be sorted out. Wait and see!”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lokonga close to leaving Arsenal

The £52k-a-week midfielder has struggled ever since joining the club. He no doubt has potential and this is why the Gunners signed him in the first place.

Despite this, it definitely seems like the better option to allow the ‘special‘ talent to join Premier League side Burnley this summer. If it’s on a permanent, it would make a lot of sense.

Mikel Arteta cannot afford to waste money this season as they look to try and win the title. They have made some top signings to.

Players like Declan Rice joining the club has just made it even harder for midfielder Lokonga to feature. If he wants to reach his potential he needs to be playing a lot more.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It is exciting to be an Arsenal fan right now, but sadly, some of the talent they have will take too long to flourish and Arteta cannot afford this when facing a top opponent like Manchester City.

The summer transfer window has been fully of many surprising stories and no doubt we will see a lot more happen with Arsenal.