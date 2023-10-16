‘Special’ Arsenal player says he wants to finish his career at the Emirates

Mohamed Elneny has confirmed that he wants to finish his playing career at Arsenal as he opened up on being offered a new contract despite suffering a season-ending injury last year.

Elneny was speaking to Football London and suggested that he has no interest in leaving the Gunners before he calls time on his playing career.

Mohamed Elneny has definitely had a turbulent spell during his time at the Emirates. He has made over 150 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has been loaned out and he has probably never quite been able to establish himself as a regular in the side.

Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nevertheless, he has clearly had a big impact on the club. The Egyptian remains in Mikel Arteta’s squad, despite only featuring nine times since the start of last season.

Mohamed Elneny wants to finish his career at Arsenal

Elneny unfortunately saw his season end prematurely last year due to a serious injury. Arsenal however, offered the 31-year-old a new contract to ensure that he was looked after while he recovered.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And with that, Elneny has insisted that he wants to remain in North London for as long as he can.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“Arsenal football club, they know I love them so much, they know I don’t want to leave,” he told Football London.

“I want to stay and finish my career there 100%. They know this, but when I got this back from them, it was something really, really incredible for me. I was injured and my contract was finishing and I could not play anymore last season, and they came straight away after I got injured, the next day and said ‘Mo what sort of contract will it be? We love you here and we and we want you to stay’. Really, this club is great.”

Midfielder still has plenty to offer from peripheral role

Every club in world football would benefit from having a Mohamed Elneny in their ranks. He does have his limitations as a midfielder – particularly for a side which is looking to fight for the Premier League title.

But he really sets the example. Mikel Arteta suggested that Elneny brings something ‘special’ to the team. And his attitude will surely help to keep the others very much grounded.

Of course, Arsenal are not going to keep Elneny in the playing ranks if they feel that he has nothing to offer on the pitch. And he would not expect them to.

But clearly, Elneny would be delighted if he can contribute enough to spend the rest of his career at Arsenal.