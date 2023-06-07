‘Special’ Arsenal player now getting closer to signing new deal, talks are in final stages











Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is reportedly edging closer to committing his future to the club as he enters the final weeks of his contract.

That’s according to Football.London, which claims that talks between Arsenal and Nelson are in the final stages.

Nelson has proven to be an important option for Mikel Arteta this season as he’s provided some memorable moments from the bench.

The 23-year-old netted a last-gasp winner against Bournemouth in a comeback win at the Emirates Stadium and also put in an impressive display against Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He looked set to leave North London just last month as the Daily Mail reported he had rejected a new contract offer from the Gunners.

But Arsenal have made a breakthrough in talks with the Hale End Academy product and he looks set to continue under Arteta.

Nelson close to signing new deal

Football.London claims that talks between Arsenal and Nelson’s representatives are ‘progressing positively’.

The youngster has under four weeks left on his current contact but talks over a new deal are at the final stages.

It’s noted that Arsenal are confident a deal will be agreed for Nelson to stay at the club.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Nelson has been lauded as a ‘special’ talent and Arsenal will be delighted to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The forward chipped in with five goal involvements in just 11 Premier League appearances throughout the season.

Of course, the Englishman will be hoping to get more opportunities under Arteta if he pens a new deal as he didn’t start a single game in the league.

But Arsenal will benefit from keeping hold of their academy product as he couldbecome a key squad player for Arteta.

Show all