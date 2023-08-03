‘Special’ 26-year-old Spurs target agrees terms with another club; he’s now set to triple his salary

Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie has now agreed personal terms with Al-Ahli, with the midfielder set to triple the salary he is currently on at Barcelona.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that the Ivorian is in line to sign a three-year deal in Saudi Arabia if a fee can be agreed.

Spurs appear to be close to missing out on Franck Kessie. Reports from The Times this week claimed that Kessie was set to choose between Tottenham and Juventus.

Spurs were reportedly hoping that the chance to play in the Premier League would convince Kessie to join them. But it seems that he is edging closer to moving to Saudi Arabia.

Sport is now reporting that Kessie has agreed a three-year contract with Al-Ahli. And he is set to earn a massive pay-rise in the Kingdom.

A fee still needs to be agreed. But it would appear that the two clubs may not be that far away.

The news will disappoint a number of Tottenham fans. Kessie has previously been an outstanding performer, particularly during his time at AC Milan. He helped the Rossoneri win the Scudetto in 2022.

His time with Barca had not exactly got going. But the fact that the likes of Spurs and Juventus were keen on a deal highlighted that he is still a very talented midfielder.

He is a ‘special‘ player with a lot of time to get his career back on track. However, it would appear increasingly likely that Kessie is going to snub interest from Tottenham and Juve and instead become one of the latest players to head to Saudi Arabia.