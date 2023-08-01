Spurs hope to convince ‘special’ 26-year-old to join despite another club’s bid being accepted

Franck Kessie is set to decide whether he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur or Juventus this summer, with Spurs hoping that the chance to try something new will tempt him to come to the Premier League.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Juve have already agreed terms with Barcelona on a potential loan deal for the Ivorian.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Franck Kessie endured a tough time following his switch to Camp Nou last summer. He went into his move to Barca off the back of helping AC Milan win the Scudetto. However, he was unable to force his way into Xavi’s starting lineup on a consistent basis.

Tottenham hope to convince Kessie to snub Juventus

And it seems that his time in Catalonia could be brief. The Times reports that Kessie is now set to decide between joining Tottenham or Juventus.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Old Lady’s loan deal would become permanent if certain conditions are met. But Tottenham hope that he will now be tempted to try his luck in England having already spent much of his career in Italy.

Of course, that experience of playing in Serie A may work against Spurs. He established himself as a ‘special‘ player during his time in Italy.

And after a tricky spell with Barcelona, he may appreciate the chance to head back to a league where he knows he can be a huge success.

It would be a real statement if Tottenham could convince Kessie to come to North London. Ange Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed a decent summer – so far. And bringing the 26-year-old in would be another step in the right direction.

He is an outstanding player, capable of contributing a number of goals. He actually scored 13 league goals in his penultimate campaign with Milan.

It would be very impressive if Spurs could now convince Kessie to pick them over Juventus.