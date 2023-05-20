South American journalist claims Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool is happening











Liverpool snatched a draw today against Aston Villa and while the game was ongoing, it appears they might have sealed their first summer signing.

The Reds are tracking a number of midfielders ahead of the summer. One of which is Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, who has been superb all season for the Seagulls.

Talk has been rife in recent weeks that he is closing in on a move to Anfield. And according to South American journalist Gaston Edul, it appears things are now closer than ever.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mac Allister to sign for Liverpool

Edul, who works for TYC Sports, has been on the money with a number of transfer stories on South American players.

And taking to his Twitter account today, Edul tweeted out a picture of Mac Allister with the caption “Alexis Mac Allister va a ser jugador de Liverpool,”. That translates into English as ‘Alexis Mac Allister is going to be a Liverpool player’.

While there has been no confirmation of any sort of fee or terms as yet, Liverpool could end up paying around £70m to sign Mac Allister.

Other clubs, such as Chelsea, have also shown an interest. But it appears it is Liverpool who have won the race for Mac Allister.

What a signing

Alexis Mac Allister has been quite the signing by Brighton and he looks like he’s going to be a great one for Liverpool.

It will be a step up in terms of pressure for the midfielder at Anfield. But he is a World Cup winner and he should be able to deal with such pressures.

Liverpool look like they’ve moved quickly here to seal this deal. Edul is normally reliable with his reporting and it ties in with everything else we’ve heard.

Mac Allister will be just fine in Liverpool red. And it will probably be the start of a busy old summer for the Reds.