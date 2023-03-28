Sources close to Thomas Partey share whether he'll able to play vs Leeds











Sources close to Arsenal star Thomas Partey have shared whether he will be fit to face Leeds United on Saturday.

The Ghanaian international flew home from international duty early as he wasn’t deemed fit enough to play.

A report from Goal has now shared more details about the midfielder’s injury problems.

Thomas Partey has been one of Arsenal’s most important players this season.

His defensive capabilities have allowed Granit Xhaka to play further forward and completely changed the balance of the team.

Not only that, but he’s chipped in three hugely important league goals, the most memorable being his wonder strike against Tottenham.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, throughout his Arsenal career there have always been worries about his injury record.

After Mohamed Elneny suffered a season-ending injury, Mikel Arteta was forced to bring in another midfielder.

It proved to be the right decision, as Jorginho has already stepped up in the 29-year-old’s absence.

Partey has now pulled out on international duty ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Leeds.

With ten games to go, the last thing the Gunners need is the Ghanaian to be absent again.

Sources clarify Partey fitness concern ahead of Arsenal v Leeds

The report from Goal shares that Partey will fly straight back to Arsenal after not featuring in Ghana’s match against Angola.

The club are expecting him back at the training ground today where they’ll assess the midfielder.

He was accompanied by an Arsenal physio while on international duty, which suggests the club knew he had a fitness concern.

However, the report states that, ‘sources close to the player insist it is not a hamstring issue and believe he should be fine for Saturday’s game at Emirates Stadium.’

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Having Partey available to play Leeds will be a huge boost for Arsenal.

Javi Gracia’s side are strong in the middle of the park, and Arteta will want his first-choice midfielder in the side to combat that.

Speaking about Partey, who was an unused substitute yesterday, Ghana manager Chris Hughton said: “Thomas has some small injury issues, we felt it was too big a risk to start him.”

Partey is arguably a player of the season contender, and losing him would be a huge blow.

Although Jorginho has impressed in his absence, Arteta won’t want his starting line-up disrupted at this crucial point in the season.

