Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has arrived in Ghana with a club physio, ahead of the nation’s upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Angola.

The star has had some fitness problems in recent months.

But the former Atletico Madrid man has actually played a full 90 minutes in each of Arsenal last three Premier League games.

And also featured in the two games against Sporting CP in the Europa League, but only for 19 minutes in the first leg and the 55 in the second.

Despite the £200,000-a-week ace being fit and seemingly in good shape recently, Arsenal are not taking any chances.

Footage has emerged today from the Ghana national team’s official Twitter account of Partey having touched down in Kumasi, Ghana.

With him is Arsenal’s lead performance physiotherapist, Simon Murphy, according to ghanaweb.com.

Mikel Arteta will likely be sweating over all his players over the international break. But especially Partey.

The enforcer’s injury record has not been the best. That said, he is up to 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Partey’s fitness has been good of late.

But there is always a worry with him that something could happen.

Arsenal are in a seriously good position at the moment in terms of the title race.

The Gunners are eight points clear at the top and there is a growing feeling that this could be there year.

But paramount to having a strong finish to the season will be the fitness of key players.

Partey is someone they really need available in the coming weeks, especially with Liverpool and Manchester City on the horizon.

He has had a great season, with Micah Richards recently suggesting him as a Player of the Season contender.